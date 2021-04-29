Unistake Market Capitalization Reaches $13.18 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $962,678.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.