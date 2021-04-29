United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

