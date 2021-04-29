United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

UMC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,698. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.