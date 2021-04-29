United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE URI opened at $324.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.43.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.