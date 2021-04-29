Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

