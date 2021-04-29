Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Raised to $9.50 at Morgan Stanley

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. Uniti Group has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,028,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

