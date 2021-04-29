Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

