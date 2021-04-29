Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $368,551.69 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 977.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

