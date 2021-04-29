Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $147.81 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

