Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Up 144.0% in April

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the March 31st total of 512,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NYSE UTI opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.