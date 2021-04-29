Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,539,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,289. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

