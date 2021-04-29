UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Up 366.7% in April

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UPDC opened at $0.13 on Thursday. UPD has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

