US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

XEC opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

