USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. USD Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

