VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.18. 3,059,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,354,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.