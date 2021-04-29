VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 339.1% in April

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 339.1% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPO opened at $72.13 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.