Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

