Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 307,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 268,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 702.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,968 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 160,749 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 480,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.