Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.