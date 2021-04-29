Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Retirement Planning Group’s 10th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 218,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

