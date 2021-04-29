Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,412. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

