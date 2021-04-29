Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 249,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,768,443 shares.The stock last traded at $93.92 and had previously closed at $93.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

