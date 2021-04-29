Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 286,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 365,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 267,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.41. 188,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

