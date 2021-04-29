Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.56 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $385.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

