Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 189.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,091. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

