Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Reduced by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.