Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

