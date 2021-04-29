Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of VLDR opened at $14.34 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

