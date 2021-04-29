VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $1,614.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,032.47 or 1.00119686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00183492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,605,687 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

