Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $87.59 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $87.59 million and $2.53 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,777.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.90 or 0.05178602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00477655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.05 or 0.01649499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.62 or 0.00769146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.52 or 0.00536511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00064489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.19 or 0.00431760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,799,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

