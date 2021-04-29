Vertical Research Upgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Buy

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

NYSE:ETR opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Entergy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Entergy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

