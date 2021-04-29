Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 218,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,435. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 139,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 447,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

