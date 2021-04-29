Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Viad worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $16,326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VVI opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Viad Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $859.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

