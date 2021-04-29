VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 350,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of QQQN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,002. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

