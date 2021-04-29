VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading 0.2% Higher

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.17. 3,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98.

