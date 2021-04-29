Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

VMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of VMD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 120,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,254. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

