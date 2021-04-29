Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $171.88 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

