Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.24. 54,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.03 and a 200 day moving average of $345.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

