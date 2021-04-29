Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 78.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

RUN traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,490. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,308.33 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

