Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,844. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.