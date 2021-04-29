Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.43. 677,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

