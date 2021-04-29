Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,506,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 153,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,234. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

