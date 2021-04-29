Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises approximately 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after buying an additional 479,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after purchasing an additional 661,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,947. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

