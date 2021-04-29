Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $942.42 million, a PE ratio of -236.75 and a beta of 4.02.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 33.8% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 159,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,268,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

