Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.63

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 60771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

VCISY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

About Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

