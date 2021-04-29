Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,873. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIRC shares. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

