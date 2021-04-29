Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $235.72 and last traded at $235.56, with a volume of 69421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.91.

The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81. The stock has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

