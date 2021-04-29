Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE:V opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

