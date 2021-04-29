Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:VIST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.