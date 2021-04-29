Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,121 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.95% of Visteon worth $32,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,314,000.

Visteon stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.22. 2,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,797. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

